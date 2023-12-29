The Last of Us hits one record ahead of season 2 on HBO

We don’t think that it comes as much of a shock to anyone out there, but The Last of Us is quite popular. The video games were a smash hit, and the same seems to be said for the HBO product at the same time.

As a matter of fact, the first season is now so popular that it has managed a rather dubious honor: Being named the most-pirated show of the calendar year. This is something that is chronicled by Torrent Freak on an annual basis, and it has topped other shows like The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, Loki, and others.

So are we surprised that the Pedro Pascal – Bella Ramsey series is at the top of the list? hardly. The shows that tend to top this year in and year out are ones that often come with a price tag, whether it be a larger cable package or a streaming service. Also, they tend to be franchises — all of the shows listed are either based on something or are a part of a larger universe.

Obviously, piracy is a less-than-ideal measurement of a show’s success, and we know already that networks and streaming services do everything that they can to combat this already. Do we still think that this data is important for understanding industry trends? Absolutely, and if you are someone like HBO, your effort now has to be working to convert some of these people to paying customers if you possibly can.

As for a season 2…

You are going to be waiting for a while. The plan right now is for production to kick off early next year and due to a long filming / post-production window, we will be lucky to see it moving into early 2025.

