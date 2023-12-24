The Last of Us season 2 premiere date: Winter hopes

Is there a chance that we are going to learn the season 2 premiere date for The Last of Us over the course of the winter? What about more news all about the show in general?

As some of you may know already, the next few months are shaping up to be big when it comes to the video-game adaptation. After all, filming is set to begin! The industry strikes of this year did push back the start of production a little bit, but not in as substantial a way as some other shows out there.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

In addition to the start of production this winter, we do anticipate that we’ll also get a few different casting updates. Our feeling right now is that we’re going to be seeing a few important casting updates, with the most notable one being Abby. After all, we are talking about a super-iconic character from the games who will ruffle feathers among many people watching (at least those who are unfamiliar with the story).

As for a premiere date…

It would obviously be great if we were to get specific news on that right now, but at the moment we think HBO will keep that under wraps for a good while. The only thing that we can say is what the network has already announced — we anticipate that the show is going to be coming back in 2025. We’d love for it to be at the start of the year, but don’t be shocked if it is in the spring and the winter spot goes to The White Lotus, which does not require as much production time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Last of Us now, including a few more details all about whatever the future holds

What do you most want to see moving into The Last of Us season 2 over at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







