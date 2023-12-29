Where is Reacher season 2 episode 5 on Prime Video? A glitch?

Where is Reacher season 2 episode 5 over on Prime Video? This is certainly something that is already raising questions all over the globe.

At 4:00 p.m. Eastern time, the Alan Ritchson series was meant to arrive with its latest episode “Burial,” described as follows: “Neagley and Dixon discover shocking information about an old friend in Denver while Reacher and O’Donnell learn more about the nefarious and mysterious A.M..”

Unfortunately, the episode was not there, leaving people with a message reading that it is not currently available. What gives? It appears to be a glitch, especially since there is a behind-the-scenes video about the story already there. (You probably don’t want to watch that before the actual installment…) This is not the first time that we have seen something like this happen, but it is even more frustrating when you consider the massive audience that this show has — it is one of the biggest hits that Prime Video has all over the globe!

Update: The episode was officially posted at 4:48 p.m. PT.

“Burial” officially kicks off the second half of the season, and also allows for an opportunity to learn a lot more about some of these characters alongside Reacher in the 110th. We’re left to wonder at present if there is a mole in the midst — or, if New Age and Shane (Robert Patrick) are going to do something to cause more harm to a member of the team. We expect some more flashbacks, but also major twists within the present as nothing goes according to plan. There are only three episodes left after this one!

Luckily, we know already that a season 3 is coming to Prime Video down the road — that at least takes away a certain part of the anxiety from watching.

