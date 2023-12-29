Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Season 14, December 29

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? There is no denying that we are getting ever closer to the return of Donnie Wahlberg and the rest of the cast … but are we actually there? How much longer is this wait going to be?

Well, the first thing that we should absolutely note here is the unfortunate news — the show is still off the air. Not only that, but we’re going to be waiting at least a little while longer to see it back. How long are we talking? Well, think in terms of Friday, February 16. This is the date that has been out there for the past several weeks, and the cast and crew are already hard at work ensuring that we continue to get some excellent stuff.

There is a bittersweet undercurrent to this upcoming batch of episodes, and of course that has everything to do with the fact that this is the final season we’re about to get. The first batch of episodes are slated to air this winter / spring and after that, we’re going to be waiting until the fall to see everything tie together. We are still hopeful that there’s going to be some uplifting content and eventually happy conclusions to most of these stories — what else can you really hope for from this world?

Now, we do tend to think that mid-to-late January will be when some of the metaphorical floodgates open and we get a ton of great news on the future of this show — that is when the promotional campaign should really begin. We know that CBS is somewhat notorious for not giving a lot away with some of their promos for Blue Bloods, but we hope that it will change at least slightly as we start to look towards the endgame.

