Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Season 2, December 29

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We certainly tend to think that there’s so much to be excited about in regards to the new chapter of the story. Unfortunately, you’re going to have to wait a little while for some additional insight on all of it.

So what can we say first and foremost here? Well, it’s rather simple: there is no new installment on the air tonight, but we’re certainly getting closer! At this point, we are almost a month and a half away from seeing the Max Thieriot drama on Friday, February 16. This is going to be a shorter season by far than season 1 due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but we certainly think that there’s a lot that will be packed into these stories.

Where do we start? Well, first and foremost, we should note that Bode will be spending a lot of time behind bars when the action picks up. That probably isn’t much of a shock based on the end of season 1, where he sacrificed his freedom for the sake of Freddy’s. The lingering question to us right now is just how much interaction he is going to have with some other characters — will there be a chance for him to interact with Gabriela again soon? What about his parents?

While there have been a few different headlines out there about the new season, we’ve yet to see another when it comes to a full-length trailer. That is likely to be something that is shared in greater depth when we get around to the new year. We know how badly CBS wants Fire Country to still be a big hit and with that in mind, they’re going to go all-out in their promotion. Don’t be worried about that and instead, just sit back and enjoy the story.

