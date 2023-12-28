Frasier season 2 spoilers: If renewed, is a big Freddy story ahead?

At the time of this writing, there is still no precise word on whether or not a Frasier season 2 renewal is going to happen at Paramount+. Is it likely? We tend to think so, mostly on the heels of the show’s success so far as well as Kelsey Grammer’s popularity.

However, we have also come to learn over time that it’s a smart thing to never take a series like this for granted, and that is far from the last sort of thing we’re going to do now. We’ll wait and see what is decided at the streaming service in the weeks and months ahead.

Now, it goes without saying that Kelsey Grammer’s title character is going to be a huge crux of the story as we move forward, not that there was probably any denying that. We are certainly excited to see where that story goes, but the same has to go for the other characters. If that doesn’t happen, a sow like this simply will not work long-term! That is going to make the presence of Freddy all the more important.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, executive producer Joe Cristalli indicated that there is a lot to anticipate when it comes to this character, especially as he deals with the grief of certain people in his life:

“There’s so much. He’s living with his dad next door to the partner of his deceased best friend. There’s a reason he’s not jumping to get out of this apartment building. There’s a lot happening right there for him. … You want to just give a few breadcrumbs and really earn those big meals at the end.”

For the record, we tend to think that the Frasier team is already moving forward with a multi-year plan in mind, and would probably only move from that in the event that there is some sort of huge change brought on by the streamer itself.

