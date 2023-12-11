Frasier season 2: Is there chance at David Hyde Pierce return?

Despite his absence from the first season on Frasier, is there still a chance that David Hyde Pierce could appear in a hypothetical season 2?

Ultimately, we know that there were a lot of stories written about the popular actor’s absence the first time around, and there is certainly still interest in seeing him return as Niles down the road. The first season of the Kelsey Grammer series was reasonably light on cameos, though we did have a chance to see Roz in the season 1 finale.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Pierce (who is currently appearing on Julia) indicated that he hasn’t rule out the show at some point in the future. However, it doesn’t seem like he is rushing to go back, either:

“It’s not like I said, ‘Oh, I don’t ever want to do that again.’ I loved every moment … It was that I wanted to do other things. And when we got into real talks about the reboot, I had just started on the Julia TV show and was working on a musical and going to do another musical. And I just thought, ‘I don’t want to be committed to a show and not be able to do stuff like this.’ And I also thought, ‘They don’t actually need me.’ Frasier has moved on to a new world. They have new characters. And I think I’m right. It’s doing great. And the new people they have are great.”

It’s with all of this in mind that makes us think that if David does come back at some point, it will probably just be for an episode or two and that’s it — which is fine. This Frasier is a different story set in a new place. Nostalgia is always nice, but we do think that this show needs to stand on its own two feet separate from all of this in order to survive.

