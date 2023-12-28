The Big Door Prize season 2 premiere date: Winter hopes

Now that we are into the winter, what more can we say about The Big Door Prize season 2? This is a show that proved to be an underrated gem through a good chunk of the first season, and we’d love nothing more than to see that continue!

So, will it? We have to see the episodes first to know, but it feels like the second season is one that Apple TV+ is sitting on right now as they figure out the right moment in order to launch it. Remember that in the midst of the industry strikes earlier this year, the streaming service needs to stretch out some of the programming that they do have, and this is one of those shows that fits the bill for that 100%. We do tend to think that in general, there will be a lot to be excited about from start to finish here, and we are excited to see what the Morpho Machine decides to do from here as we enter the mysterious next phase.

As for what sort of information we’re going to learn about a season 2 premiere date before mid-March, we do think there’s a good chance that we’ll find out something. We may not see the show actually back until either the spring or summer, but it would not hurt the powers-that-be to start to get a little bit more information out there. It would give people a better sense of when they should start watching season 1 if they are behind!

While the central mythology of the show remains intriguing, we do hope that in the end, the main focus here remains the characters. After all, they are the ones who are going to actually steer this metaphorical ship along through all of their highs and lows.

