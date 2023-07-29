The Big Door Prize season 2 premiere date: Where things stand

Could be on the cusp of getting some major news on The Big Door Prize season 2 in the near future? We know that the idea of this may be rather tempting. However, we would also advise you not to hold your breath.

Why is that? Well, let’s just put this in fairly basic terms for the time being: There is not all that much evidence that the folks at Apple TV+ are going to be rushing things along here. There is evidence that filming for the second season actually concluded back in early May, so you can argue that these episodes will be ready to go for either the end of this year or at some point in early 2024. However, with us in the midst now of both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, there is not a lot of incentive for the streaming service to put out new episodes in the near future. Instead, they are more likely to be patient here and take their time to get from point A to point B.

At this point, we tend to think we will be lucky to see The Big Door Prize season 2 back on the air in the spring, though we suppose one advantage to this long break is the opportunity it affords everyone to catch up in the event that they are currently behind. We think that this is one of those shows that has real potential to break out and hit another level over the course of season 2.

After all, consider how big the season 1 finale was with that cliffhanger! If you aren’t asking a lot of questions about what lies ahead from here, we wonder if you ever even watched the show in the first place! The Morpho machine is now preparing the next stage; we just have to wait and see what that is.

Related – Check out more thoughts on The Big Door Prize and the season 1 finale

What do you most want to see moving into The Big Door Prize season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







