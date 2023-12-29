What If…? season 2 episode 9 spoilers: The big finale

Tomorrow on Disney+, you are going to have a chance to see What If…? season 2 episode 9 — the big finale is here!

First things first here, let’s note the title of “What If… Strange Supreme Intervened?” — a pretty clear indicator of what sort of universe we’re going to see in the final chapter here. Strange Supreme easily has the ability to be one of the most powerful entities in the entire MCU, so you almost don’t need to know anything else here to be aware of what the stakes are. This episode is really a chance for the producers to throw in the entire kitchen sink, get creative, and maybe even drop some Easter eggs.

Given the entire nature of this show, there really aren’t many restrictions — you may as well go for broke, while also still noting that there are lessons the rest of the MCU can learn. One of the bigger critiques that we do have of the rest of the corporate Marvel world is that they often do play things down-the-middle and safe, desperate to lose a lot of the audience that helps to fund these super-expensive projects.

(Granted, you could argue that a lot of these projects are already in a certain element of danger — just look at the way that a lot of them have been performing as of late already. There is a cause for concern long-term.)

If there is one other thing to be really happy about entering the season 2 finale, it is not having to worry that much about the future! Disney has already revealed that a third season of the show is coming, but of course, you’ll have to wait a little while to get more information on that. Just remember to keep watching and/or telling your friends about the show — that’s the best way to keep the positive buzz going for as long as humanly possible.

