Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, 12/28/23?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? If you are still super-excited to see this show alongside Station 19, it’s hard to blame you! Both of these shows have the potential to be delivering a lot of action, drama, and heartbreaking moments moving forward. It really just comes down to when we’re going to have a chance to see them.

Unfortunately, that is not going to be tonight, as both the medical drama and the spin-off remain off the air. Not only that, but this long wait is going to continue into March! We’d love nothing more than to sit here and say that they are both going to be on their way back soon, but that’s not happening. Instead, you’re going to need to exercise a whole lot of patience as we get from point A to point B.

So what do we know about these shows’ future? When it comes to Grey’s Anatomy in particular, the biggest thing to note is simply that we’re going to see Ellen Pompeo back as Meredith Grey in at least two episodes. Meanwhile, this is the final season of Station 19, something that we never wanted to sit here and actively think about. Our hope is that there is at least time to give it a proper send-off, though obviously we hoped that it would be around a little bit longer than this.

Given that filming for both of these shows is already underway and has been for at least a little while now, our hope is that moving into the new year, we’ll have a chance to get a few legitimately substantial previews put out by ABC. We’re sure that Meredith will be at least in some of them, and so could another big-name guest star or two! In general, we do think that the producers are keeping a tight lip on things right now…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Grey’s Anatomy now, including behind-the-scenes teases from filming

What do you most want to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates coming soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







