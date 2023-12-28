Pokémon Concierge season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the launch of season 1 over on Netflix, is there going to be a Pokémon Concierge season 2 at some point down the road?

If you haven’t actually heard that much about this show as of yet, it may be because it has come somewhat under-the-radar and also is streaming at a somewhat unusual time of the year. However, the four-episode first season is something quite remarkable. While we are talking about a major, billion-dollar franchise, the idea behind Pokémon Concierge is not to give you some action-packed story of Pikachu or other iconic characters fighting each other. Instead, it is more of a story about the importance of relaxation and finding time to find yourself. Sure, it has appeal for younger viewers, but there’s a multigenerational appeal here that may bring some people back to when they first loved this franchise more than two decades ago.

Also, did we mention that the entire show is based on some gorgeous stop-motion animation? That is a big part of what makes it special and unique versus what else is out there.

For now, there is no season 2 renewal at Netflix, but we certainly wouldn’t rule anything out. For now, we would argue that the most important thing is seeing how the first season fares! We do tend to think that there is going to be a loyal audience who discovers this show more and more over time. A little bit of them may be Pokémon fans, but some others just may love the stop-motion medium and want to see it stick around for as long as possible. We know it isn’t always easy to do, but it’s such a labor of love and there are a lot of people who cherish it.

If we do get more…

Can it be more than four episodes? Is that too much to ask? Regardless, we do think that we’re going to be waiting until at least 2025 to see it.

Do you want to see a Pokémon Concierge season 2 at some point down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

