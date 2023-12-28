Magnum PI season 5 episode 20 (finale) promo: A big proposal?

Last night, NBC debuted a first look at Magnum PI season 5 episode 20, otherwise known as the big finale. So what can you expect to see in there?

Well, for starters, the preview is certainly suggesting that a proposal could be coming … but is it all that it seems? The promo that aired last night featured Higgins finding an engagement ring, but a question remains: Is Thomas actually planning to propose? What if he’s holding onto it for Rick or TC? That is not something we can rule out.

Magnum PI live streams every Monday where we share all the Magnum updates and answer your questions! Join HERE!

There is a chance that this finale (titled “The Big Squeeze”) could have an awkward moment or two, but based on a lot of what we’ve heard in advance, it is going to be building towards some sort of positive outcome. There are no plans for there to be some jaw-dropping cliffhanger at the end of the hour where nothing is tied up, so don’t worry too much about that.

What else is worth noting?

Well, consider the fact that NBC actually did note that this is the “series finale,” marking it one of the first times that the general public has been made aware of this. Unless you are an active or engaged fan online, you probably felt that there could still be more at NBC after the fact. We do think that this public note makes it a lot harder for NBC to reverse their decision since they’ve already put it out there, but anything is still possible. Our advice is the same as it has always been — watch live if you can! The more viewers who do, the better off the show is going to.

Above all else, we’re just excited to have a momentous and exciting conclusion to some of the stories we’ve been seeing as of late.

Related – Is there a chance at a Magnum PI spin-off?

What do you want to see on Magnum PI season 5 episode 20, based on the promo?

Be sure to share below! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







