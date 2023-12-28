For All Mankind season 4 episode 8 spoilers: The asteroid heist?

Tonight on For All Mankind season 4 episode 8, you are going to have a chance to see a story that should be pretty darn epic.

After all, consider what we are dealing with here! At the forefront of this story could be Ed teaming up with none other than Dev to basically hijack an asteroid. It’s an idea that Dev introduced to him last week after determining who was truly loyal to Ed’s cause, and who could be purchased off with big promises of cash. These are two completely different men who look at the world with their own unique perspectives. Yet, they may be able to find a common goal that creates a considerable amount of chaos.

We certainly know how valuable asteroids like Goldilocks are, and this is one of the reasons why this show is exploring a lot of new horizons at the end of this season. Provided that we do get a season 5 down the road, we absolutely think that some of this is going to be explored further.

In a new interview with Collider, star Joel Kinnaman did his best to explain what lies ahead here — without, of course, giving away too many details:

It’s a crazy vision and it’s some kind of Ocean’s 11 in space that’s going on on a solar system scale. It’s a pretty epic ride that we get to go on.

This entire story could in some ways allow the producers to give us more of an action-movie feel through the rest of the season. Who would be mad at that? It’s also going to be blended with some great stuff for characters like Aleida and Danielle.

No matter where the narrative goes, we are definitely along for the ride. At this point, the entire team has earned that level of trust!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on For All Mankind right now, including the finale run time

What are you the most excited to see at present moving into For All Mankind season 4 episode 8?

How crazy do you think this asteroid story is going to go? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







