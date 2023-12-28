Bridgerton season 3 spoilers: See new photos featuring cast!

In preparation of the Bridgerton season 3 premiere coming to Netflix in May, we are thrilled to have more good stuff to share today!

If you head over to the show’s official Twitter right now, you can see what we’d call a wide array of different photos of a number of key characters. Sure, you can see a look in here at Nicola Coughlan as Penelope, who we know is going to be the main point-of-view character for a significant chunk of the story ahead. You will have a chance to learn more about where she stands in regards to her feelings for Colin, but also how things could be for him at the same time.

Beyond these two, rest assured that you’re going to have plenty of other stories as well! You are certainly going to have a chance to learn a little bit more about where Kate and Anthony are in their relationship — we actually imagine that they will have a decent role this time around, versus what there was / wasn’t from the season 1 couple back in season 2.

The obviously bad part of where things are right now is just knowing that the season 3 premiere is not coming around until May and of course, that is a long time to wait! If there is any reason at all to give some consolation right now, it is thanks in part to how much we’re probably going to get season 3 teases over time! Given that we are already getting a chance to see a number of photos now, there are probably going to be at least a couple of trailers over the next couple of months. Consider that agreat way to better set the stage.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Bridgerton now, including other details about what lies ahead

What are you the most excited to see at present entering season 3 of Bridgerton?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







