The Night Agent season 2 premiere date: Hopes for the winter

Is there any chance that we will learn more about The Night Agent season 2 over the course of the winter? Or, are we just crazy for even thinking it’s possible?

We probably should start off here by noting one thing above all others — Netflix would love nothing more than to see this series back as soon as possible. Just consider how successful the first season proved to be! It was one of the streaming service’s biggest hits of 2024 and honestly, there wasn’t all that much when it comes to close competition. The fact that it was able to do that without an A-list lead is perhaps even more impressive.

The good news is that over the course of the winter, we absolutely do think that there’s going to be some more news about the show, especially since it is being actively worked on already. The Night Agent, like so many other programs, was delayed extensively due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. However, it does appear as though we have made it to the end of that already.

Our feeling, though, is that even if we’re bound to get more news about the next season soon, it will probably not be tied to the premiere date. There is still more work that needs to be done there! For the time being, we tend to think instead that there’s a chance we will learn a little bit more about a premiere date either in the spring or the summer, and Netflix will work to ensure that the episodes arrive before the end of next year. Given that Stranger Things is not presently set to be coming out until we get at least to 2025, they need to sprinkle in some other hits onto their calendar as early as possible.

Related – Be sure to get some more teases all about The Night Agent and some of what could be coming up next

What do you most want to see moving into The Night Agent season 2 over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







