Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 episode 3: Medusa talk

This week brought Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 episode 3 to Disney+ and with that, a really painful story. Jessica Parker Kennedy was outstanding as Medusa, a woman who was betrayed as both antagonistic but also complicated. She was very much a victim in her own way because of what happened to her via Poseidon in the past.

For those familiar with the Rick Riordan source material, we know there was a specific way the Medusa story came about when it comes to her true self being revealed. For the show, things actually were changed somewhat, as Medusa did not conceal herself at all.

So how did all of that come about well? Well, speaking per Polygon, here is what executive producer Jonathan Steinberg had to say:

“With Medusa specifically, it was in conversation with Rick [Riordan] … It was an awareness that came up in our conversations of how much her story mirrored Sally’s and how much a story about a woman who fell in love with a god and didn’t have as great an experience as Sally did out of it, how relatable that could be and really kind of getting into Medusa’s experience and her headspace — what is she as a character more than what is she as just a monster.”

We do think that this was an effective change, especially with the way that Kennedy played this character as someone capable of a lot of different emotions. Through the first three episodes, this adaptation of Percy Jackson has already shown just how versatile the material can be. While it may be somewhat accessible to younger viewers, it also does not shy away from darker subject matter or reality — these are all parts of the story, and they are part of what many young people do go through.

