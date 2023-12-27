Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 episode 4: Hermes?

As we get prepared to see Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 episode 4 on Disney+ next week, what is poised to stand out?

Well, for starters, we do need to have a conversation about Hermes. Do you think that Lin-Manuel Miranda is only going to show up for a brief moment as this character, only to carry Medusa’s head off to Olympus? We don’t think anything is that simple. Without even knowing the books, you can still assume that there is a more substantial role coming here and to prepare for it.

In the aftermath of what happened to Medusa, we do think it is an eye-opening experience for Percy. It is a reminder of what he’s capable of for sure but, beyond just that, also a reminder of how complicated a lot of these characters can really be. These characters are also still incredibly young, despite all of the difficult things that have happened to them. Percy also still has to weigh everything that is going on regarding his mother, and simmering tension that is going on at present between him and Annabeth. These are all characters who are going to need to learn to talk to each other, however difficult that may be.

(On a different note, we think that it is rather shocking in its own way that we have a Disney+ show taking on a subject like beheadings at all.)

If there is one last thing we can say here, it’s rather simple: Jessica Parker Kennedy was awesome as Medusa. This was such a different role than Nora West-Allen on The Flash and she totally rocked it, giving the character so much depth.

Related – Get some more discussion on a possible season 2 for Percy Jackson and the Olympians

What do you most want to see moving into Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 episode 4?

What have you thought about the show so far? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







