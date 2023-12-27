Reacher season 2: See Alan Ritchson’s shocking confession

We are now halfway through Reacher season 2, and it definitely feels clear that Alan Ritchson is continuing to deliver. He is the larger-than-life figure at the center of this show, but as it turns out, he absolutely was not always built this way. How many of you out there remember his run on Smallville?

As it turns out, Ritchson had some of the same problems growing up that many other people have, and that includes being the victim of bullying here and there.

In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, the actor recounted a story where, upon returning to his home state of Florida, he ran into someone who used to make fun of him. Here’s how he handled it:

“Before we left Florida, I ran into one of the guys who teased me in high school … He wanted a selfie. I was happy to oblige, but it felt strange.”

“He forgot what he did, but I didn’t.”

Consider this a reminder of the impact that this sort of stuff has on anyone. Ritchson now has be thought of as one of the coolest tough-guy actors in the entire industry, as he plays an action hero who manages to deliver all sorts of great sequences week in and week out. Odd as it may seem, we are already at the halfway point of this current season, and we do tend to think that we’re going to see the story only get more intense as we move forward the rest of the way.

Oh, and there is absolutely so much more coming beyond this season! A third season of the series is currently in production, and we hope to have more news on that soon.

