The Way Home season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Kat’s hunt for answers

With The Way Home season 2 premiering on Hallmark Channel in less than a month’s time, there is so much to be excited for! Kat is desperate to figure out the truth about Jacob, there are questions all around Landry Farm, and Alice is still working to figure out who she really is. She’s dealing with the issues that come with being young, but while also existing in this world where time-travel exists.

None of these stories are going to be resolved quickly, and we also tend to think the point here is to keep us guessing for a while. Take, for example, what we know about The Way Home season 2 episode 2 titled “Hanging By a Moment.” (Good song reference, no?)

Go ahead and check out the synopsis for this January 28 episode below:

Del considers the future of Landry Farm; Kat searches for answers through the past; Alice tries to make peace with Elliot.

How the show portrays time travel is of course going to be one of the things we’re most interested in seeing. After all, we know that the Hallmark Channel series doesn’t have the budget of a lot of other mainstream shows, so they have to be creative when it comes to how they stage some of these sequences. That level of ingenuity helps to make this show fun!

Just remember that The Way Home, like so many other shows out there, is a marathon and not a sprint. We don’t think that anyone behind the scenes is super-eager to solidify any of these stories until at least close to the finale … and that’s when we could see some other things introduced at the same time.

