The Way Home season 2 premiere spoilers: ‘The Space Between’

As many of you may be aware at this point, The Way Home season 2 is coming to Hallmark Channel on Sunday, January 21. Want to get a much better sense of what is ahead?

One of the things that we’ve loved about this show from the beginning is how it has no real qualms shying away from its two focuses: This is about family, and also to some extent about time-travel. Yet, the latter is often used in pursuit of happiness for the former. Or, at the very least, finding answers. We know that through much of season 2, Kat’s hopes for finding answers about Jacob will take her to some pretty unusual places.

For those wondering, the title for the season 2 premiere is “The Space Between” — meanwhile, the newly-released synopsis gives us a much better idea of what is coming:

Del re-creates traditions of the past; Alice misses her friends; Kat grapples with Jacob’s mystery in the wake of losing Elliot.

Do we think that all of the answers for Kat are going to be clear in this episode? Hardly. This season of The Way Home is going to put Chyler Leigh’s character through about a million different tests, not that this should come as much of a surprise to anyone. The whole point of a show like this is mostly to see if there are some new ways that you can broaden horizons and introduce new wrinkles. Even when all of the truth is revealed about Jacob and there’s a resolution to this story, it feels pretty clear (at least to us) that some more doors could open. How could they not?

Fingers crossed, we’ll have even more in the way of footage to share before The Way Home premieres. We’ll go ahead and cross our fingers in advance…

