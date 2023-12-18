The Way Home season 2 spoilers: More on Kat’s journey

Just in case you weren’t excited enough about The Way Home season 2 over at Hallmark Channel next month, we have good news! The network has released a few more details and of course, with that it is clearer and clearer as to what the major themes of the story are going to be this time around.

Want to dive further into that now? Well, per TVLine and the network, the new season begins “with Kat exclaiming to Del that she knows what happened to Jacob … As Kat continues her quest to find Jacob and bring him home, mother and daughter uncover unexpected revelations about their origins that bring answers to some questions while new ones are raised.”

None of this should be that much of a surprise, especially when you consider that there are two things that are at the forefront of the show: Family and time travel. These generations of women are going to do everything that they can in order to ensure that Jacob’s journey is clear, but they may also learn more about each other in the process. There could be some fun and adventure that comes with that, but also quite a bit when it comes to drama!

After all, go ahead and remember this: The Way Home is not a show that is looking to hold anything back within the relatively near future. Far from it. Instead, prepare yourselves to see a lot of different twists and turns over time as we learn more about the pressures that these characters are facing and the new mysteries that are unearthed. Sure, finding out the truth about Jacob is a part of the story, but we tend to think that over time, a few other avenues are going to be opened up, as well.

