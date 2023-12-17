The Way Home season 2 trailer: When to expect more

We have already had a chance to see some previews for The Way Home season 2 over at Hallmark Channel, but is more coming? Is there something to realistically be excited about here?

Well, the first thing to note is that we’d personally be somewhat surprised if we get something more released over the next week or two. We are, after all, about to be right in the middle of the holiday season, and this is not the time where there’s a lot of stuff that tends to come out.

Instead, we would advise you for now to keep your eyes peeled for something more on The Way Home when we get around to either the first or second week of January, which feels like the perfect time to really get the ball rolling again before Chyler Leigh and the rest of the cast come back. The second season is going to be full of tests, turmoil, and of course time-travel, which of course has really defined this show from the very beginning. We’ll learn more about what happened to Jacob and, more than likely, get a few more exciting teases for the future at the same time.

In general, we would simply say this above all else — if you enjoyed what we got the first season, we are certainly inclined to believe that something similar is coming here. Also, let’s hope that there are chances for the producers to continue to push the envelope, especially since The Way Home has proven an ability to do that in a way that few other Hallmark shows have over the years.

One other thing we’re hoping for is rather simple at this point: More details about the first episode. We are expecting a premiere synopsis at some point at the start of 2024.

