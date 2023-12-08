The Way Home season 2 filming wrapping up, per star

While you may have to wait until next month in order to see The Way Home season 2 arrive on Hallmark Channel, we can share some news now!

In a new post on Twitter, Sadie Laflamme-Snow (who plays Alice) confirmed that she is done filming on the latest batch of episodes. While not every actor tends to wrap filming at the same time, we do tend to think that a lot of people are going to be done relatively close to one another. This means that for the next month and a half until the show is back, the post-production crew can get to work on perfecting as many different stories as possible. While not every episode needs to be done at the same exact time, it is obviously helpful to get far ahead of schedule on getting these stories ready to air.

As for what you can expect moving into The Way Home season 2, can we start by just noting that you’re going to be seeing a lot more time-travel? We know that one of the central storylines here is going to be learning more about Jacob, and of course we’ll see a lot more of that play out. Of course, Kat, Alice, and plenty of other characters will find themselves tested in unexpected ways.

Above all else, we really just hope that The Way Home season 2 manages to totally transform what we know about the standard Hallmark Channel show.

One other thing we’re hoping for…

Wouldn’t it be nice to get a season 3 renewal early on? Given how successful the first season was at the network, we wouldn’t be surprised if some ideas are put together for the third season as soon as possible. We not push things forward as fast as you possibly can?

