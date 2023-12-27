Slow Horses season 4 spoilers: EP talks premiere date

After last week’s epic season 3 finale, we tend to think that there’s going to be all sorts of enthusiasm surrounding a Slow Horses season 4. How can there not be? Not only is there a massive changing of the guard at Slough House, remember as well that preview that we saw at the end of the season 3 finale! Is someone dead?

Unfortunately, it is clear that you will be waiting for a little while to see what lies ahead — however, it does feel like the worse that be are already doing their best to set the stage. Speaking to Decider, showrunner Will Smith made it clear that the wait for season 4 will be fairly typical for the show:

“I genuinely don’t know [when the show is coming back]. But I can tell you that it won’t be later than this time next year … So you won’t have to wait longer than a year.”

Of course, Slow Horses like so many others was impacted by some of the industry strikes this year, even if a good chunk of the production was done in advance. This show seems to be a rare case of a streaming entity that is actually becoming more and more popular in time — by virtue of that, it does feel already like there’s a good chance that we are eventually going to see a season 5 or perhaps beyond! We know that we have yet to grow tired of Jackson Lamb and all of his various misadventures; we can only hope that the bulk of people out there feel the same exact way.

Obviously, good things do come to those who wait! The biggest problem when it comes to waiting for this show in particular is of course the fact that the quality is so top-notch, and there are only six episodes per season!

