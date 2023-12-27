Fargo season 5 episode 7: Show EP on Dot’s puppet story

Do you want to get even more context on what you saw during Fargo season 5 episode 7, in particular the puppets?

Now, we certainly are aware that there are some aspects of “Linda” that could prove polarizing to some people, with the biggest one being the simple fact that the bulk of the story was a dream. How much of it really mattered? Well, as it turns out, a lot. This episode allowed us to get Dot’s backstory in a way that we probably would not have gotten it any other way, and also through a rather fascinating medium in a puppet show.

So why were we told this story in such a way? Well, showrunner (and co-writer of “Linda”) Noah Hawley explained through TV Insider that he borrowed from conversations he had with his mother Louise Armstrong, who wrote about domestic violence in the past:

“I always try to avoid melodrama and try to figure out a way to tell the story without traumatizing the audience … I grew up talking these issues through and meeting the women who survived them and lawyers who fought for the rights of domestic violence victims. It’s a very serious subject.

“You have to be very careful how you choose to do that. If you go too far into farce, you can’t be a serious show and if you go too dark, you can’t sustain the comedy. And so for me, it was about finding a way to tell the story and have her confront her past in a way that stuck within the tone of the show.”

We do think that the utilization of the puppets was effective, especially since we’ve also seen the darker expression of the acts already through the photos that Lorraine saw. Now, the question remains whether or not Dot can find her way out of Roy’s clutches after he found her in the hospital.

What did you think about Dot’s puppet story moving into Fargo season 5 episode 7?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

