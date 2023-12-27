Is Saskia Reeves leaving Slow Horses, Catherine Standish?

After the events of the Slow Horses season 3 finale on Apple TV+, is it fair to say that Catherine Standish is gone for good? It’s a fair question — though, of course, we don’t want to see Saskia Reeves departing the series anytime soon.

Here is what we can say insofar as facts go from the season 3 finale following a tense conversation with Jackson Lamb about Palmer’s past actions, Standish was forced to see things for what they truly are as opposed for what she may have wanted them to be. Could Lamb have delivered his comments with a bit more bedside manner? Sure, but let’s be honest: That’s never been one of his strong suits.

Anyhow, for now, Catherine has claimed that she is quitting, and it seems like that’s at least stuck through the end of the episode. Yet, this does not mean that she is gone for good from this world. Without even going into anything that was in the season 4 teaser that aired following the finale, it feels pretty clear to us that Slow Horses should want to keep as much of their ensemble intact as they possibly can. After all, aren’t they as a collective one of the big reasons for the show’s success? We tend to think so, and it is hard to argue anything otherwise at the moment.

Now, in general we do tend to think that there are going to be some more bits and pieces of news that get revealed here on the character’s future in due time, potentially leading up to the launch of the next season. Just remember that even if you don’t have an official position, that doesn’t mean you are gone for good…

(Also, let’s just be honest — who would ever want to leave this show? It has to be one of the most engaging streaming shows out there, and arguably a top-ten underrated one on all of TV.)

