Is Magnum PI new tonight with season 5, Dec. 27, 2023?

Unfortunately, we aren’t going to get a chance to see it in a matter of hours. With us being wedged right now between Christmas and New Year’s Day, NBC is opting to not take any ratings risks when it comes to their programming. The Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series remains off the air, and we’ll be waiting for a little while longer to see what lies ahead. The plan instead is for the final episodes of the season (and potentially the series) to air back to back on January 3 starting at 9:00. If you want to get some more details all about these stories, be sure to check out the attached synopses…

Season 5 episode 19, “Ashes to Ashes” – Magnum and Higgins re-examine a fatal arson investigation at the request of TC and Mahina, leading to a sinister discovery. Kumu volunteers with Rick at a veterans’ crisis call center.

Season 5 episode 20 (finale), “The Big Squeeze” – Magnum and Higgins take a major step forward in their relationship. At the same time, the past comes back to haunt them when a previous suspect becomes their client. TC aims to scale up Island Hoppers. Rick gets a new business partner.

Can we still hope for a season 6?

Absolutely, but as we have said for quite some time here, we are going to need to exercise a lot of patience. We’ve yet to hear anything suggesting that the studio is starting to shop the show around, and it is going to take either big ratings, a social-media movement, or an interested party behind the scenes to make something happen. Given that none of the cast are under contract, that makes matters all the more complicated.

Just remember, though, that within the world of TV, anything can happen. Don’t give up hope as of yet!

