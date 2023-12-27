Evil season 4 premiere date: A winter announcement?

Are we getting close to an Evil season 4 premiere date announcement over at Paramount+? We understand the case for it.

First and foremost, let’s remind everyone of what we know about the series’ latest batch of episodes so far. Katja Herbers announced earlier this month that production had finally wrapped, which comes a good seven months’ later than planned following the industry strikes of this year. She also noted in said Instagram message that there should be an airdate “soon” for the upcoming batch of episodes.

For the time being, we tend to agree. While we cannot say with full confidence at present that Evil season 4 is going to premiere in the winter, we’re confident that a date will be announced by mid-March. After all, the streaming service needs this show! Save for Halo, which finished filming before the SAG-AFTRA strike, a number of their other shows have been pushed back significantly. They need to have some programs on to tide people over, and this does feel like a great one to full that purpose. Also, we know that it is one of the most dark and creative shows that you are ever going to see.

Because of how surprising Evil can be, it also feels a little bit like a fool’s errand to come on here and say with confidence that we know what is going to happen. The only thing that we’re confident in at present is that it will continue to appeal to its audience while also pushing the envelope. It can continue to do more on streaming that it was ever able to on broadcast, not that we anticipate that it is going to desperately try to generate controversy above all else. The story remains the most important thing.

Hopefully, this will not be the final season of this show, and there will be plenty more to discuss further on down the road.

What do you most want to see entering Evil season 4 at Paramount+?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

