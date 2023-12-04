Evil season 4 filming resumes; premiere date hopes

For those of you understandably eager to get some more news on Evil season 4, we are thrilled to have something to share!

In a post on Twitter, series star Katja Herbers has confirmed that she is finally back at work shooting the remainder of the season 4 finale. For those unaware, the show was shut down originally amidst the WGA strike this past spring, and we wondered for some time if the remainder of this season would be shot or if the season would just be released as-is. We now have our answer.

With that in mind, this does feel like the perfect time to also wonder the following: Are we going to be getting news on a premiere date before too long? Make no mistake that we want it, but this is up to the powers-that-be over at Paramount to decide. We tend to think personally that it makes sense for it to come out in late winter / early spring, especially while some other shows like SEAL Team, Criminal Minds: Evolution, and Mayor of Kingstown are in production. It can help fill what may end up being a pretty sizable gap on the schedule. Based on Herbers’ post, it absolutely does seem like there is a chance that we’re going to get a season 5 and that is something to hope for … but it really will be up to viewers and also what the folks at Paramount+ really want and need.

For now, let’s just say that we still think this is one of the most-underrated shows out there and the entire team certainly deserves another kick at the can. Whether or not they’ll get it, though, remains to be seen. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best, shall we?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

