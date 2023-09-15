Evil season 4 premiere date: News ahead at New York Comic-Con?

Are we about to get some more news on an Evil season 4 premiere date at New York Comic-Con next month? If nothing else, there is a case to be made for it.

First and foremost, we should note that it has been a really long time since the third season wrapped on Paramount+ and clearly, the streaming service is trying to stretch season 4 out. It seems as though the episodes finished shooting amidst the WGA strike, even if they ended earlier than many might have anticipated. (The exact details of how things wrapped remains murky.) Still, there are a collection of episodes that could be waiting to premiere, but for now, the powers-that-be may be waiting until there is some resolution on the strike front before offering too much clarity.

(Of course, Paramount+ could help to ensure that writers and actors are paid what they deserve to expedite things — we know that they are not the only players involved, but still.)

Now, here is where we get back to the good news courtesy of NYCC. Deadline confirms that Evil is going to have a presence at the convention on October 13; not only that, but some sort of sneak preview for the fourth season will be shown. Is it possible that a premiere date is announced along the way? We would not rule it out; if nothing else, let’s at least cross our fingers and hope for an approximate window here!

Obviously, Evil is just one of many Paramount+ shows sitting in limbo, but unlike some others like Tulsa King, SEAL Team, Criminal Minds: Evolution, and 1923, it at least has some episodes that it can air. The only other big-time hit the streamer has seemingly that is already done with production right now is Halo, and we may be waiting until 2024 on that just because of post-production.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Evil season 4 over at Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for other updates that you do not want to miss.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







