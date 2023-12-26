Letterkenny season 12: Why is it ending at Hulu?

With this week marking the launch of Letterkenny season 12 both in the United States (on Hulu) and Canada (on Crave), it feels like the perfect time for a big question: Why is it ending?

After all, just think about it like this — when you consider the content and the episode order alone, you can easily argue that it’s something that the cast and crew could revisit every year or two without fail. In a way, it is similar to It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia in that sense. You are a perfect little escape for a lot of people!

With all of this being said, though, good things must come to an end and Sunny is arguably the most extreme outlier in comedic television history. Just lasting for twelve seasons is pretty incredible in itself!

Speaking further on The Produce Stand podcast, creator Jared Keeso did a good job of explaining why it is that the show is saying goodbye at this point:

“I think we’ve done everything that we can do on that show … I’ve written, or had a hand in, writing all 81 episodes. I’m always looking for something new and exciting to do with the characters, a new opportunity to develop them, to help the audience understand them just a little bit better. And it gets tough around the 50 [episode] mark, and it gets really tough around the 70 mark. I guess I decided at the 80 mark that that was it.”

Ultimately, there is still the Shoresy spin-off that you can enjoy if you love what Letterkenny has brought over the years — and who knows? There is always a chance that a character or two could head over there! You don’t want to do it just for the sake of doing so, though; the right story has to be there.

For the time being, though, let’s be grateful for all the laughs and the memories — as quirky and offbeat as a number of them are.

