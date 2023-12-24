Fargo season 5 episode 7: Could Gator actually change?

One of the great things about Fargo season 5 is rather simple: No matter where you turn, there are some pretty great characters to watch. Not all of them are likable, but you have with the likes of Dot, Lorraine, Roy, Wayne, and Witt a wide array of interesting people with separate motivations and personalities.

For the sake of this article, though, we do want to get more into Gator, mostly because Joe Keery’s role may be one of the most interesting of the entire show right now.

After all, what makes him stand out? It’s complicated, but we almost see him as someone being pulled in two almost-separate directions on a near-constant basis. You have his father’s influence, but then also a separate road he could choose to travel down. Gator is the prime example of nature versus nurture within this world. He has been raised by a man in Roy Tillman who is pure evil from all we’ve seen; yet, at a certain point, Dot was also seemingly in his life. Has he seen a different way to be?

For at least a good chunk of the rest of this season, one of the biggest questions we are going to wonder here is whether or not there’s going to be any real turning around a guy like Gator. Can Dot try to get to him, or will he realize that his father is having him do some really messed-up stuff on his own? We do think that both of these questions are fair and well-worth wondering.

One of our favorite theories this season…

There’s an interesting case to be made here that before the end of this season, we’re going to have a chance to see a lot of people slowly turn on Roy, with his son being one of the final people who ends up making a move. The guy doesn’t exactly inspire loyalty, and he’s also of course the worst. Keep your eyes peeled for this.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

