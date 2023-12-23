Fargo season 5 episode 7 spoilers: Run time for ‘Linda’

As some of you may be aware already, Tuesday night’s Fargo season 5 episode 7 is going to be a particularly special one.

What are you going to see here? Well, “Linda” is going to be a huge spotlight for Juno Temple as Dot Lyon as she desperately heads off for answers — potentially, ones that will help her to find some element of defense as she squares off with Roy Tillman. There are thoughts and theories aplenty as to what she is looking for, let alone if she could find it.

For now, let’s just look at this episode in terms of run time. How much space is needed in order to tell a story if this nature? Well, according to the official listings that are out there at present, it looks as though “Linda” is going to go, commercials included, for about an hour and ten minutes. Most episodes this season have went a little bit past 60 minutes, but at the same time, none of them ever felt overstuffed. From the get-go, it has felt as though creator Noah Hawley has had a specific plan he has looked to execute with some of these stories, and we are thrilled to continue to see that happen.

We should note already that we don’t expect to see a lot of resolution within “Linda.” After all, there are three episodes after the fact! Our feeling instead is that we will see something that, in the end, will better help to set the stage for everything down the road.

