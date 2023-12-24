NCIS season 21: What will be shown in first promo?

At some point over the next few weeks, it feels like there is a good chance that we will see an NCIS season 21 promo surface over on CBS. With that, what could be featured? That’s a tricky question to answer right now.

We suppose that, at least for now, the proper place to start here is noting that we more than anticipate a desire among fans for the David McCallum tribute to be teed up far in advance. This is going to be an extremely emotional episode, as you are honoring one of the most important cast members in the history of the franchise. We know that a lot of care is being put into it; yet, at the same time, this is also not something that the show wants to rush for story purposes.

If you have not heard, the McCallum tribute is actually going to be the second episode of NCIS season 21, so it remains to be seen if that’s something the network would really promote over the premiere itself. After all, the February 12 episode has the challenge of trying to unravel the big cliffhanger from the end of last season, where it looked like Nick Torres was about to kill a guy tied to his past. It feels like this has to be the story included in the first preview, largely because it will shape everything that comes up after the fact. If Torres did kill this guy, would he even be in the McCallum episode? It is one of those things to wonder about right now.

Regardless of when the show decides to really address the original cast member’s passing in promos, just know that they absolutely will want a lot of people watching. There is a chance that former cast members turn up, and it is also being co-written by Brian Dietzen a.k.a. Jimmy Palmer. It may be one of the most important episodes that the show ever does.

