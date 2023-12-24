Call the Midwife 2023 Christmas Special: Helen George’s tease

In just over 24 hours you are going to see the Call the Midwife 2023 Christmas Special — are you ready to see it? Well, prepare for a story that is eventful, heartfelt, and of course meaningful. This is a chance to get updates on certain characters and also some festive celebrations.

In the end, though, why not take a moment here to hear from Helen George? If there is one person who knows the value of these sort of specials, it is her — she’s been a staple of the series for so many years! This particular holiday event for Trixie is all the more special, given that it is coming off of her big wedding to Matthew at the end of last season.

Here is some of what George had to say about this special in an interview with the BBC:

It’s Matthew and Trixie’s first Christmas together with Jonty as a family, following their wedding. So, it’s a very special time as it’s the first time that they’ve really come together as a family unit. Trixie’s brother is back for this episode and it was so much fun to continue that story. Christmas and Geoffrey just go together really well.

We certainly hope that everything within this episode better sets the stage for a really fun story for Trixie moving into season 13, one that introduces new challenges but also some personal victories at the same exact time. After all, isn’t it great when this character has the ability to tackle both of these things? At the very least, we tend to think so.

We would say to have a box of tissues on standby for this special; while we don’t think that Call the Midwife is out to depress you, this is a show that can be rather bittersweet here and there.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

