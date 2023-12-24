The Curse season 1 episode 8: Cara reveal incoming?

As you get yourselves prepared for The Curse season 1 episode 8 on Showtime, doesn’t it feel like we are waiting for the other shoe to drop? With this particular show, we should actually get a little more specific; it feels like there are about a hundred shoes that could drop at just about any given moment.

After all, consider this: Anytime that Whitney or Asher are setting things up to do a good thing, they find themselves soon after in a spot where a bad thing could happen. The latest example of that comes courtesy of Emma Stone’s character effectively deciding that she wants to “hire” Cara as a consultant, when in reality, she is basically just trying to buy a friend and also get her art featured on the show — a way to show she is “inclusive.”

There are about a thousand different ways that all of this is problematic in the first place, but go ahead and add this to the concoction: Whitney used her father’s money in order to pay Cara. Whitney’s parents are one of the big reasons why she didn’t want her art on the show in the first place! While we don’t think it will come out immediately, isn’t Cara going to learn about this at some point? It just feels like this is the sort of show where all of these secrets are going to blow up, and there are more that still could, including Asher trying to bury that interview with the reporter (which he seems to have done right now) or Whitney working to actively sabotage her husband on the show, at the behest of Dougie.

Remember, there are three episodes left — that’s plenty of time for stuff to hit the fan.

What do you think will be the next shoe to drop on The Curse season 1 episode 8?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

