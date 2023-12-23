The Curse season 1 episode 8 spoilers: Actions and reactions

We know that The Curse season 1 is absolutely building towards some big stuff at Showtime. What will it be? That’s the big question, given that it is clear that the story could move forward in a handful of different directions.

What are the stories that you should keep your eyes on at the moment? Well, think along the lines of Whitney effectively buying a friend in Cara. Or, Asher continuing to unravel due to isolation and insecurity. Or, the aftereffects of that casino story. Or, Nala thinking that she may have special abilities. At this point, you probably understand what we are talking about here. This is a show that is trying to make it seem as though there are consequences to the behavior of certain characters, and we are going to see that play out more and more moving forward.

In speaking on this subject further to The Wrap, co-creator and star Benny Safdie explained that they went into this project with a particular point of view when it comes to how behaviors could influence future events in the story:

“We treated the show [and] the people in it as if they were real in a lot of ways, and that meant we had to cross-check everything. As you would go through one character doing this, how would it affect this person? How would it affect that? How does this person feel? … We really were trying to create as rich of a place as possible.”

This is the spirit from which we should view the rest of the season, as almost every character is in the spot they’re in now because of the actions of themselves and others. Take Dougie, who is slighting Asher in part because he wants to make good TV, but also because Asher has been ignoring him. Meanwhile, Nala’s behavior is a sole result of Asher’s paranoia, and Whitney seems to overcompensate constantly because of how people think about her father.

What story intrigues you the most right now entering the rest of The Curse season 1?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

