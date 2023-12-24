The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 premiere date: Winter?

Is there a chance that we’re going to get some news on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 over this winter?

Based on the events of the first season, we tend to envision that there are people out there bubbling over with excitement for what could be coming up next. Carol is back in this world! There is a reason why The Book of Carol is the subtitle for this season; Melissa McBride is going to be in a huge chunk of it and play an incredibly integral role.

So how much news are we going to be getting about this season over the course of the winter? We’d love to get a teaser or something more before we get to March, but we tend to think that it’s doubtful. For the time being, the top priority for AMC is probably going to be The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, the episode that is featuring Rick and Michonne front and center. There will be a TON of promotion around that.

Personally, it is our feeling that the Norman Reedus series may get a premiere date announced when we get around to the spring, with it setting the stage for some sort of airing this summer. We’ve said this already, but we tend to think that it and Dead City are going to swap places in terms of where they air in the calendar year. After all, Dead City has yet to even begin production, and we don’t think that it is going to be ready until we get around to the fall.

No matter when the show airs, we do think that we’re going to be seeing some exciting stuff ahead — after all, Carol’s presence could raise questions about Daryl’s old family in America plus his new-found one in France with Isabelle and Laurent. What does he want out of his future?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

