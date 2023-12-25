What If…? season 2 episode 5 preview: Captain Carter returns

Tomorrow on Disney+, you are going to be seeing What If…? season 2 episode 5, and with that comes a familiar face. Are you ready for more Captain Carter?

For those of you who have loved the opportunity to see this particular character in the first season, the stakes could be raised higher than ever as we dive into “What If… Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?” in just 24 hours.

What are we going to see moving forward into this episode? We feel like we can frame that in pretty simple terms: Action, and a lot of it. We do think that Captain Carter as a character is at this point a nice pseudo-homage to the earlier days of the MCU, mostly because the original Steve Rogers story feels so long ago. Also, remember how good Agent Carter was, and how nice it would have been to get more of that particular story? It’s a shame that this does not appear to be in the cards.

Beyond whatever nostalgia we may have about the past, we are feeling pretty great at the moment that this episode is certainly going to deliver in the present. We could end up seeing another iteration of this, as well, in the event that the animated series comes back for a season 3, though we imagine that a wait-and-see approach may be necessary when it comes to that. We still have to see how the second season performs!

Still, we believe that What If…? remains one of the best opportunities for creative expression within the entire MCU at the moment, largely because there aren’t a lot of other opportunities at this point to play around in this open sandbox.

