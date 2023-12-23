Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date: Winter hopes

What could we learn about Bosch: Legacy season 3 over the course of this winter? We may not have to say this, but the demand is out there for more! Consider that season 2 finale, and the questions aplenty we now have for Preston Borders as well as Harry Bosch. Is Maddie questioning whether or not she truly knows her father? It’s possible, but this is a complicated show and with that, there may be some twists ahead.

For the time being, what we’re most curious about is when we are going to learn more about the Freevee drama — how long will they keep us waiting?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and say is that there is another season coming and you don’t have to worry about that — it’s also our hope that over the next few months, some more details all about what lies ahead will start to surface! We could get some more casting and/or filming news and we’d be totally game for that.

As for whether or not we’re going to learn something else about a premiere date, we wouldn’t get your hopes up. After all, this show has been delayed to some extent already by the industry strikes and our hope is that it will be ready come late summer / early fall. With this in mind, we are probably at least five or six months away from some sort of official announcement about that. The same goes for seeing a lot of footage when it comes to what lies ahead.

The one thing that we can say is that Bosch will continue to be the show you’ve come to know and love: Think a lot of action and some big surprises!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

