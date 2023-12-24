Is The Gilded Age new tonight on HBO, 12/24/23? Season 3 teases

Is The Gilded Age new tonight on HBO? Rest assured, we 100% know there is great stuff coming down the road. Just think in terms of Larry and Marian’s relationship, or what we could be getting now that we’ve seen Ada suddenly come into money.

Alas, you aren’t going to have a chance to see more tonight — or at any other point in the near future, either. The period drama will be off the air tonight, and not just because it’s Christmas Eve! It will remain off the air for at least several months, as last week was the finale. Season 2 only had eight episodes, a slight difference from what we had before in season 1.

So what are we hoping to learn about over the course of the next several months? Think in terms of casting or filming information. The Gilded Age was renewed this past week for a season 3 in what was a pretty exciting show of faith. Clearly, the powers-that-be over at HBO are happy with what this series is bringing to the table and want nothing more than to keep that going for as long as they possibly can.

When we will get a chance to see more of the show? Ideally, it would be great to see it at some point in late 2024, but it easily could be early 2025. There needs to be time for the scripts to be written and for filming to start, and a lot of this stuff does not happen right away. Great things take time, and we need to be 1) acutely aware of this and 2) patient enough for us to see it happen.

For the time being, our advice is rather simple: Just sit back, relax, and get more people hooked on the show if you can! That will help it be around for many more seasons.

