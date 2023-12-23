Mayor of Kingstown season 3 premiere date: Winter odds

What are the odds that we hear about a Mayor of Kingstown season 3 premiere date at some point this winter?

In some ways, we do anticipate that next few months to be reasonably eventful when it comes to this show. For Jeremy Renner in particular, we imagine that it will be emotional. Remember that it was the holiday season last year when he suffered a series of near-fatal injuries and faced a long road to recovery. Now, he is in a spot where he can start to get back to doing what he loves: Playing fascinating and layered roles. Mike provides that, and we do get the indication that there’s a lot of crazy stuff ahead!

So while the odds are pretty low that you’re going to get anything when it comes to a season 3 premiere date this winter, we do think that you will either get some more news on production or filming. Our hope for now is that Mayor of Kingstown could return at some point later in 2024 and we’re honestly hoping for either summer or early fall. That will help to fill the void when it comes to shows from executive producer Taylor Sheridan being off the air. (Note: He is not the primary showrunner here.)

As for how more seasons we could conceivably see Renner and the rest of the cast here, there is no specific date on it! With that very thing in mind, it will probably come down to both the story and also whether or not the show continues to perform well. At the time of this writing, there is hardly a reason for concern. We get the sense that Mayor of Kingstown remains popular and after everything that Renner has gone through, plenty of people will be lining up to support him.

