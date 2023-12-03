Mayor of Kingstown season 3 premiere date: December chatter

Now that we are into the month of December, what can we say in regards to Mayor of Kingstown season 3 at Paramount+? Well, rest assured of this: We are absolutely going to see the Jeremy Renner show back at some point. It is mostly just a matter of when.

For most of the past several months, we have tried to exercise a certain amount of patience in regards to the show. What’s one of the big reasons? The health of star Jeremy Renner, who had a lengthy recovery following a near-fatal accident over the last holiday season. It also did take some time for the story to be finalized following the WGA strike earlier this year.

If you are hoping to get more on Mayor of Kingstown over the course of this month, let’s just say there is a good chance you’ll be disappointed. There are apparently some signs that production is going to kick off early next year, and there’s a chance that we could learn a good bit more at some point after that. Following this, we do think we will start to hear more whispers about possible premiere dates.

At the end of the day, our feeling is that we could end up seeing more of this show close to the end of next year — if we get something before that, consider us surprised! It takes a good while for production on a show like this to get wrapped up and after that, these episodes still do have to be edited. A little bit of patience does go a long way here.

As for the story, let’s just say this: Prepare for a lot of action, drama, and of course some new additions here and there.

