Is Lawmen: Bass Reeves new this week on Paramount+? It goes without saying, but we’d love to get more of this show. This past episode ended with a major victory for the title character, plus also an opportunity to see him get to be back around his family. One of the major storylines of the past several weeks has been the toll of the job, and whether or not it would ultimately take Bass away from everything that he loves.

Unfortunately, the bad news that we do have to report now is that there is no additional installment on the air tonight. Not only that, but we may be at the end of the road for the overall series. We’re now in a spot where we are left to sit around and see if anything else will ever be told with this character.

For now, what we can say is simply this: The door seems left open! Also, the producers seem to be game to keep this going if Paramount+ and David Oyelowo are game. It does seem, at least for now, that there are two different directions that they could go. One option here is that the second season could feature a totally different lawman, and this show could go in the anthology direction. Meanwhile, the other is that we get an opportunity to see more of Bass’ story, and there is more from history that can be tapped into.

Don’t expect an immediate decision on the second season of this show, especially when there are so many other Paramount+ series also facing uncertainty. While 1923 and Tulsa King may be renewed, there is no official start to production for either one. Meanwhile, we are still waiting to hear about Special Ops: Lioness, and it concluded a good stretch of time in the past.

Related – Lawmen: Bass Reeves EP talks further about what the future could hold

What do you most want to see when it comes to a possible Lawmen: Bass Reeves season?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







