Magnum PI season 5 episode 19, 20: More TC and Mahina!

January 3 is going to absolutely be a bittersweet day within the world of Magnum PI. While we are getting two new episodes, at the same time these could be the final ones. Of course, we are out there with everyone else in hoping that there is a chance to see something more down the road, but nothing is a sure thing here! The best thing that we can all do at this point is 1) watch the show live and 2) continue to hope that the social-media campaigns have a positive impact.

If there is one thing that we can say about these upcoming episodes, it’s that they really put a lot of work into honoring a lot of the characters you’ve seen over the years and giving you a sense of closure. After all, we’ve seen Magnum and Higgins become more serious over time, and Rick is now back with Suzy.

Magnum PI live streams every Monday where we share all the Magnum updates and answer your questions! Join HERE!

So what about TC and Mahina? We have seen already this season that the two have found a way back to each other, and some photos for the final episodes confirm that Emily Alabi will be back as her character for both installments. That means there’s a pretty good chance that this relationship is going to end on a pretty happy note.

From the very beginning Magnum PI has shown itself to be pretty exceptional when it comes to telling stories about Ohana, which in this world is a big group of people who love and rely on each other. We’ve seen that expand over the years to include so many people, and for viewers at home, they’ve become a sense of comfort and family, as well. No matter if we ever get more Magnum PI down the road, we just hope everyone can remember how special this family has been to watch over time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Magnum PI now, including getting to see more of Patrick Fabian

What do you most want to see when it comes to the final two episodes of Magnum PI season 5?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







