Reacher season 2 spoilers: The layers to Jack Reacher

Now that we are a good ways into Reacher season 2 on Prime Video, we’re able to see what makes it stand out. Sure, the action that we had in the first batch of episodes is there but at the same time, there is something more! This season is allowing us to take a deep dive into Jack Reacher’s time with the 110th as New Age threatens their lives. Not only are we able to see more of what he was like years ago, but there is also a chance to better understand what are the things that matter to him.

Sure, it is easy to just sit here and say that Reacher is a lone wolf simply out to beat up the bad guys, but there is a good bit more to him! Even if he doesn’t always open up, there are some emotional avenues here and there that are well-worth exploring.

In speaking on this subject matter a little bit further, here is some of what Alan Ritchson said to TV Insider:

“… Season 1 was all about the physicality, and that was important. That is what we need to see, first and foremost, for Reacher fans. But my goal overtime, I guess, is to change people’s minds about that being all there is to him.”

Well, one way that things could easily be explored here emotionally is the relationship that Reacher has with the rest of his unit. There are opportunities to learn in here to see more of his partnership with Neagley, but also see whether or not something more can really happy between him and Dixon. There are clearly feelings there between the two, but how much will he allow himself to be continuously vulnerable?

Also, we’re not sure that this is a guy who sees himself settling down anytime soon. We just haven’t seen all that much evidence that this is something on his radar!

