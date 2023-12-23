Doctor Who season 14 trailer incoming; the stories ahead!

On Christmas Day you are going to have the chance to see the epic Doctor Who special “The Church on Ruby Road,” but what lies ahead after that? Let’s just say that there is a ton of great stuff still worth looking forward to here thanks to the upcoming fourteenth season of the show.

While there may not be a specific air date for those episodes as of yet, we do know when an official trailer is coming. According to a report from Digital Spy, you will see a proper look at what is next immediately following the Christmas Special. While “Ruby Road” marks a further introduction to both Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson, there is a lot to be excited for after that in a traditional sense. There will be time travel and, beyond just that, it is fair to say there will be monsters.

Want to learn more? Well, here is some of how executive producer Russell T. Davies set the stage to the aforementioned publication:

“You see the next episode, it’s completely different. The other one after that, that’s The Beatles. That’s nuts. It keeps changing. It’s always beyond your reach … I think it helps very much that everybody on the show knows the children are watching it. It’s not a children’s show, but that’s a different atmosphere when you’re coming to work and their kids or their neighbour’s kids or their nephews and nieces are all watching it.”

We do at least think that one of the ideas that Doctor Who frequently pursues is the power of imagination, something that can be useful to both children and adults alike. There are lessons that can also be learned from these adventures, and we do tend to think something similar will happen this time around.

Now, we really just want to see Gatwa in action and have a much better sense of what the new era of the show will look like.

