For All Mankind season 4 episode 8: Will Ed ever go home?

As we prepare to see For All Mankind season 4 episode 8 on Apple TV+, we should try to put things in perspective. We are, after all, near the end of the season! Also, it is conceivable that we are also nearing the final chapter of Ed Baldwin’s life.

If there was ever a character who symbolized “you either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become a villain,” this is it. This is a guy who went from being the prototype for an all-American hero to being the #1 person responsible for trying to lead a revolt on Mars. Maybe he cares about the working people to some degree, but there’s also a part of him that’s about sticking it to Danielle.

Moving forward, it seems like Ed may have found yet another purpose: Working in order to effectively steal an asteroid with Dev at his side. Dev claims that he never wants to head back to Earth, and he has seen something similar in Joel Kinnaman’s character. The events of the next few episodes will determine whether or not Ed has a future and at this point, it totally seems to be a fair thing to wonder.

After all, go ahead and consider this — we’ve already seen this guy start to decline. He has a tremor and beyond that, we have grown suspicious that he may be suffering from a form of Kuru. At the moment, there really isn’t all that much of a reason for us to be overly hopeful that he is going to be able to make it out of this season alive.

Even if he does, we don’t think there’s much of a reason to think he’ll go home. We know that he has a daughter and family who love him there, but we’re just not sure he sees it that way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on For All Mankind right now, including more updates on the future

What do you think is going to happen to Ed through the remainder of For All Mankind season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







