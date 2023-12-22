For All Mankind season 4 episode 8: A look ahead at ‘Legacy’

As we prepare to see For All Mankind season 4 episode 8, do you want to get all sorts of other news about what lies ahead?

First and foremost, we should note that the title for this story is “Legacy” and, of course, we tend to think that this will be a major part of what lies ahead. What defines these characters and what make them heroic are big subjects that this show has been happy to explore from the very beginning, so we can’t be altogether shocked that they would dive even further into them now. That is especially the case now that we are so close to the end of the season. (There are only a few installments left!)

To get a few more details all about what you could anticipate seeing as we move forward, be sure to check out the For All Mankind season 4 episode 8 synopsis below:

Plans are made with interplanetary ramifications. Ed beings working with an unexpected partner.

We’ve already gotten a sense of what Ed’s story is this season and, beyond just that, how much of it works and feels like a slippery slope at this point. He’s already shifted his allegiances in a lot of ways and has been working to lead in part the labor movement that is going on at the moment.

Obviously, we do think that a few more big twists are going to be coming, especially now that Kelly is in space. What is that going to mean for her and Ed to finally be in the same place again after so much time? We’re still worried about his condition as of late and with some of his rapid mood swings, it could be a recipe for disaster in one way or another.

Related – What will the long-term future be for For All Mankind on Apple TV+?

What do you most want to see moving into For All Mankind season 4 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







